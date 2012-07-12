July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 11
Corinthians 1 Botafogo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 8 6 1 1 12 3 19
2 Fluminense 8 5 3 0 15 5 18
3 Vasco da Gama 8 5 2 1 15 11 17
4 Botafogo 8 5 0 3 20 14 15
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 8 5 0 3 11 9 15
6 Internacional 8 4 3 1 12 7 15
7 Cruzeiro 8 4 2 2 11 8 14
8 Gremio 8 4 0 4 9 8 12
9 Flamengo 8 3 3 2 13 12 12
10 Ponte Preta 8 3 3 2 9 8 12
11 Nautico 8 3 1 4 9 15 10
12 Sport 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
-------------------------
13 Portuguesa 8 2 2 4 5 10 8
14 Santos 8 1 5 2 7 7 8
15 Figueirense 8 1 5 2 8 10 8
16 Coritiba 8 2 1 5 13 16 7
-------------------------
17 Esporte Clube Bahia 8 1 4 3 6 10 7
18 Palmeiras 8 1 2 5 7 10 5
19 Corinthians 8 1 2 5 5 11 5
20 Goianense 8 0 2 6 4 15 2
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 14
Corinthians v Náutico (2130)
Figueirense v Atletico Mineiro (2130)
Sunday, July 15
Ponte Preta v Coritiba (0000)
Botafogo v Fluminense (1900)
Cruzeiro v Gremio (1900)
Esporte Clube Bahia v Flamengo (1900)
Internacional v Santos (1900)
Palmeiras v Sao Paulo (2130)
Sport v Portuguesa (2130)
Vasco da Gama v Goianense (2130)