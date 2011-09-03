- Sept 3 Results and
standings from the Brazilian
championship matches on Saturday
Atletico Mineiro 2 Avai 0
Figueirense 1 Sao Paulo 2
Fluminense 3 Goianense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 20 12 4 4 33 20 40
2 Sao Paulo 21 11 5 5 33 26 38
3 Vasco da Gama 20 11 5 4 29 22 38
4 Botafogo 20 11 4 5 32 20 37
-------------------------
5 Flamengo 20 9 9 2 35 24 36
6 Palmeiras 20 8 8 4 26 17 32
7 Fluminense 21 10 1 10 27 25 31
8 Figueirense 21 8 5 8 26 28 29
9 Goianense 21 8 4 9 27 25 28
10 Internacional 20 7 7 6 31 27 28
11 Cruzeiro 20 8 3 9 28 24 27
12 Coritiba 20 7 5 8 33 27 26
-------------------------
13 Ceara 20 7 4 9 28 31 25
14 Santos 19 6 5 8 26 31 23
15 Atletico Mineiro 21 6 3 12 27 38 21
16 Gremio 19 5 6 8 20 26 21
-------------------------
17 Esporte Clube Bahia 20 4 9 7 21 27 21
18 Avai 21 5 5 11 24 44 20
19 Atletico Paranaense 20 4 6 10 20 29 18
20 America-MG 20 2 8 10 22 37 14
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
