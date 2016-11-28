UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Coritiba 0 Vitoria 1 Sunday, November 27 Atletico Mineiro 1 Sao Paulo 2 Figueirense 1 Fluminense 0 Flamengo 2 Santos 0 Internacional 1 Cruzeiro 0 Palmeiras 1 Chapecoense 0 Santa Cruz 5 Gremio 1 Saturday, November 26 Corinthians 0 Atletico Paranaense 0 America-MG 2 Sport 2 Botafogo 1 Ponte Preta 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Palmeiras 37 23 8 6 60 31 77 2 Flamengo 37 20 10 7 52 35 70 3 Santos 37 21 5 11 58 35 68 4 Atletico Mineiro 37 17 11 9 61 50 62 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Paranaense 37 17 5 15 38 32 56 6 Botafogo 37 16 8 13 42 39 56 7 Corinthians 37 15 10 12 46 39 55 8 Gremio 37 14 11 12 41 43 53 9 Chapecoense 37 13 13 11 49 53 52 10 Ponte Preta 37 14 8 15 46 52 50 11 Sao Paulo 37 13 10 14 39 36 49 12 Fluminense 37 13 10 14 44 44 49 13 Cruzeiro 37 13 9 15 45 47 48 14 Coritiba 37 11 13 13 41 40 46 15 Vitoria 37 12 9 16 50 51 45 16 Sport 37 12 8 17 47 55 44 ------------------------- 17 Internacional 37 11 9 17 34 40 42 R18 Figueirense 37 8 13 16 30 48 37 R19 Santa Cruz 37 8 7 22 45 64 31 R20 America-MG 37 7 7 23 23 57 28 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.