Sept 4 Brazilian championship results and
standings on Sunday
America-MG 4 Vasco da Gama 1
Ceara 1 Internacional 1
Coritiba 1 Corinthians 0
Flamengo 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 3
Gremio 4 Atletico Paranaense 0
Palmeiras 1 Cruzeiro 1
Played on Saturday
Atletico Mineiro 2 Avai 0
Figueirense 1 Sao Paulo 2
Fluminense 3 Goianense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 21 12 4 5 33 21 40
2 Sao Paulo 21 11 5 5 33 26 38
3 Vasco da Gama 21 11 5 5 30 26 38
4 Botafogo 20 11 4 5 32 20 37
-------------------------
5 Flamengo 21 9 9 3 36 27 36
6 Palmeiras 21 8 9 4 27 18 33
7 Fluminense 21 10 1 10 27 25 31
8 Coritiba 21 8 5 8 34 27 29
9 Figueirense 21 8 5 8 26 28 29
10 Internacional 21 7 8 6 32 28 29
11 Cruzeiro 21 8 4 9 29 25 28
12 Goianense 21 8 4 9 27 25 28
-------------------------
13 Ceara 21 7 5 9 29 32 26
14 Gremio 20 6 6 8 24 26 24
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 21 5 9 7 24 28 24
16 Santos 19 6 5 8 26 31 23
-------------------------
17 Atletico Mineiro 21 6 3 12 27 38 21
18 Avai 21 5 5 11 24 44 20
19 Atletico Paranaense 21 4 6 11 20 33 18
20 America-MG 21 3 8 10 26 38 17
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation