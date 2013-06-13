June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, June 12
Gremio 1 Sao Paulo 1
Portuguesa 2 Fluminense 1
Santos 1 Atletico Mineiro 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Coritiba 5 3 2 0 6 3 11
2 Vitoria 5 3 1 1 10 5 10
3 Botafogo 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
4 Fluminense 5 3 0 2 9 6 9
-------------------------
5 Cruzeiro 5 2 2 1 11 6 8
6 Sao Paulo 5 2 2 1 8 3 8
7 Gremio 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
8 Esporte Clube Bahia 5 2 2 1 6 6 8
9 Vasco da Gama 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
10 Criciuma 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
11 Internacional 5 1 3 1 8 7 6
12 Portuguesa 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
-------------------------
13 Corinthians 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
14 Flamengo 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
15 Atletico Paranaense 5 1 2 2 11 12 5
16 Santos 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
-------------------------
17 Goias 5 1 2 2 4 9 5
18 Atletico Mineiro 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
19 Nautico 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
20 Ponte Preta 5 1 0 4 5 9 3
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation