Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 12
Atletico Mineiro 3 Coritiba 0
Flamengo 2 Santos 1
Internacional 2 Vitoria 2
Sao Paulo 1 Ponte Preta 0
Wednesday, September 11
Atletico Paranaense 1 Fluminense 1
Botafogo 1 Corinthians 0
Esporte Clube Bahia 2 Criciuma 2
Goias 1 Cruzeiro 2
Nautico 0 Gremio 2
Portuguesa 2 Vasco da Gama 0
Tuesday, September 10
Internacional 1 Santos 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 20 13 4 3 44 19 43
2 Botafogo 20 11 6 3 33 21 39
3 Gremio 20 11 4 5 28 19 37
4 Atletico Paranaense 20 9 8 3 35 25 35
-------------------------
5 Internacional 20 7 10 3 34 29 31
6 Corinthians 20 7 9 4 19 9 30
7 Santos 19 7 7 5 23 17 28
8 Coritiba 20 7 7 6 23 23 28
9 Goias 20 6 8 6 20 24 26
10 Atletico Mineiro 19 6 7 6 21 22 25
11 Flamengo 20 6 7 7 21 24 25
12 Criciuma 20 7 3 10 27 33 24
-------------------------
13 Vitoria 20 6 6 8 25 29 24
14 Vasco da Gama 20 6 6 8 29 34 24
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 20 6 6 8 20 26 24
16 Fluminense 20 6 5 9 23 27 23
-------------------------
17 Portuguesa 20 5 7 8 28 32 22
18 Sao Paulo 20 5 6 9 18 22 21
19 Ponte Preta 19 4 3 12 20 31 15
20 Nautico 19 2 3 14 9 34 9
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 14
Cruzeiro v Atletico Paranaense (2130)
Sunday, September 15
Fluminense v Portuguesa (0000)
Corinthians v Goias (1900)
Coritiba v Esporte Clube Bahia (1900)
Criciuma v Internacional (1900)
Ponte Preta v Flamengo (1900)
Vasco da Gama v Sao Paulo (1900)
Gremio v Atletico Mineiro (2130)
Santos v Botafogo (2130)
Vitoria v Nautico (2130)