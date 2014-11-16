Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 16
Atletico Mineiro 1 Figueirense 1
Atletico Paranaense 0 Sport 1
Bahia 1 Corinthians 2
Chapecoense 0 Vitoria 1
Flamengo 3 Coritiba 2
Internacional 1 Goias 0
Santos 0 Cruzeiro 1
Sao Paulo 2 Palmeiras 0
Saturday, November 15
Criciuma 0 Gremio 3
Fluminense 1 Botafogo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 34 21 7 6 60 34 70
2 Sao Paulo 35 19 9 7 57 38 66
3 Internacional 35 18 6 11 46 38 60
4 Gremio 34 17 9 8 34 19 60
-------------------------
5 Corinthians 34 16 12 6 43 25 60
6 Atletico Mineiro 34 16 10 8 45 34 58
7 Fluminense 34 16 9 9 52 32 57
8 Flamengo 34 13 8 13 40 41 47
9 Santos 34 13 7 14 38 33 46
10 Atletico Paranaense 34 13 7 14 38 39 46
11 Goias 34 12 8 14 33 34 44
12 Sport 34 12 8 14 29 42 44
13 Figueirense 34 11 7 16 32 44 40
14 Palmeiras 34 11 6 17 32 51 39
15 Vitoria 34 10 7 17 36 46 37
16 Coritiba 34 9 10 15 34 41 37
-------------------------
17 Chapecoense 34 9 9 16 30 38 36
18 Botafogo 34 9 6 19 31 43 33
19 Bahia 34 7 10 17 26 38 31
20 Criciuma 34 7 9 18 24 50 30
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation