May 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 15 Coritiba 4 Goianiense 1 Sunday, May 14 Gremio 2 Botafogo 0 Avai 0 Vitoria 0 Bahia 6 Atletico Paranaense 2 Cruzeiro 1 Sao Paulo 0 Fluminense 3 Santos 2 Palmeiras 4 Vasco da Gama 0 Ponte Preta 4 Sport 0 Saturday, May 13 Corinthians 1 Chapecoense 1 Flamengo 1 Atletico Mineiro 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bahia 1 1 0 0 6 2 3 2 Palmeiras 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Ponte Preta 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 4 Coritiba 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 5 Gremio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 6 Fluminense 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 7 Cruzeiro 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Atletico Mineiro 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Chapecoense 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Corinthians 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Flamengo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Avai 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Vitoria 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- 14 Santos 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 15 Sao Paulo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Botafogo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 17 Goianiense 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 18 Atletico Paranaense 1 0 0 1 2 6 0 19 Sport 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 19 Vasco da Gama 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-13: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation