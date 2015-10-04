Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Avai 1 Vasco da Gama 1
Chapecoense 5 Palmeiras 1
Cruzeiro 0 Gremio 0
Flamengo 2 Joinville 0
Goias 2 Figueirense 3
Ponte Preta 2 Corinthians 2
Santos 3 Fluminense 1
Saturday, October 3
Sao Paulo 1 Atletico Paranaense 0
Coritiba 0 Atletico Mineiro 3
Internacional 2 Sport 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 29 18 7 4 50 24 61
2 Atletico Mineiro 29 17 5 7 51 30 56
3 Gremio 29 15 7 7 42 26 52
4 Santos 29 13 7 9 49 35 46
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 29 13 7 9 36 30 46
6 Palmeiras 29 13 6 10 50 36 45
7 Flamengo 29 14 2 13 39 39 44
8 Internacional 29 12 8 9 30 32 44
9 Ponte Preta 29 10 11 8 34 33 41
10 Sport 29 9 13 7 40 31 40
11 Atletico Paranaense 29 11 5 13 30 33 38
12 Fluminense 29 11 4 14 31 39 37
13 Cruzeiro 29 10 7 12 29 28 37
14 Chapecoense 29 9 7 13 25 33 34
15 Avai 29 9 6 14 30 46 33
16 Coritiba 29 8 9 12 21 30 33
-------------------------
17 Goias 29 8 7 14 29 30 31
18 Figueirense 29 8 7 14 28 44 31
19 Vasco da Gama 29 7 6 16 19 48 27
20 Joinville 29 5 9 15 20 36 24
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation