Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Atletico Paranaense 3 Goias 0
Avai 3 Internacional 0
Chapecoense 1 Corinthians 3
Cruzeiro 0 Santos 1
Fluminense 1 Atletico Mineiro 2
Gremio 0 Coritiba 0
Palmeiras 3 Joinville 2
Sport 0 Flamengo 1
Saturday, August 29
Sao Paulo 3 Ponte Preta 0
Vasco da Gama 0 Figueirense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 21 14 4 3 33 15 46
2 Atletico Mineiro 21 13 3 5 37 20 42
3 Gremio 21 11 5 5 29 17 38
4 Palmeiras 21 10 4 7 36 22 34
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 21 10 4 7 29 23 34
6 Atletico Paranaense 21 10 3 8 26 23 33
7 Fluminense 21 10 3 8 24 22 33
8 Sport 21 7 10 4 32 24 31
9 Santos 21 8 6 7 31 26 30
10 Flamengo 21 9 2 10 24 29 29
11 Chapecoense 21 8 4 9 18 21 28
12 Internacional 21 7 7 7 16 24 28
13 Ponte Preta 21 6 9 6 21 24 27
14 Figueirense 21 7 5 9 21 27 26
15 Avai 21 6 5 10 23 33 23
16 Cruzeiro 21 6 4 11 15 21 22
-------------------------
17 Goias 21 5 7 9 19 19 22
18 Coritiba 21 5 7 9 14 23 22
19 Joinville 21 5 4 12 17 25 19
20 Vasco da Gama 21 3 4 14 8 35 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation