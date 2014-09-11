Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 10
Botafogo 2 Sao Paulo 4
Coritiba 3 Chapecoense 0
Figueirense 1 Fluminense 1
Goias 1 Flamengo 0
Gremio 1 Atletico Paranaense 0
Palmeiras 1 Criciuma 0
Sport 3 Santos 1
Vitoria 2 Internacional 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 19 13 4 2 41 18 43
2 Sao Paulo 20 11 6 3 35 22 39
3 Internacional 20 10 4 6 25 18 34
4 Gremio 20 10 4 6 18 14 34
-------------------------
5 Corinthians 19 8 9 2 24 12 33
6 Fluminense 20 9 5 6 32 20 32
7 Sport 20 9 4 7 19 24 31
8 Atletico Mineiro 19 8 6 5 24 19 30
9 Goias 20 7 6 7 15 19 27
10 Santos 20 7 5 8 22 18 26
11 Figueirense 20 7 4 9 18 26 25
12 Flamengo 20 7 4 9 16 24 25
13 Atletico Paranaense 20 6 7 7 25 27 25
14 Botafogo 20 6 4 10 21 23 22
15 Palmeiras 20 6 3 11 16 25 21
16 Chapecoense 20 5 5 10 13 23 20
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 20 4 8 8 17 18 20
18 Vitoria 20 4 6 10 19 27 18
19 Criciuma * 20 4 6 10 9 26 18
20 Bahia 19 3 8 8 11 17 17
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, September 11
Corinthians v Atletico Mineiro (2230)
Cruzeiro v Bahia (2330)
Saturday, September 13
Chapecoense v Sport (2130)
Fluminense v Palmeiras (2130)
Sunday, September 14
Santos v Coritiba (0000)
Bahia v Figueirense (1900)
Flamengo v Corinthians (1900)
Internacional v Botafogo (1900)
Sao Paulo v Cruzeiro (1900)
Atletico Mineiro v Gremio (2130)
Atletico Paranaense v Vitoria (2130)
Criciuma v Goias (2130)