June 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 19
Gremio 2 Cruzeiro 0
Atletico Mineiro 3 Ponte Preta 0
Corinthians 3 Botafogo 1
Figueirense 3 Internacional 2
Flamengo 2 Sao Paulo 2
Sport 2 Fluminense 1
Vitoria 1 Chapecoense 2
Saturday, June 18
America-MG 2 Coritiba 1
Atletico Paranaense 1 Santos 0
Palmeiras 3 Santa Cruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 9 6 1 2 19 10 19
2 Internacional 9 6 1 2 12 6 19
3 Gremio 9 5 3 1 16 8 18
4 Corinthians 9 5 1 3 13 7 16
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 9 4 2 3 10 8 14
6 Flamengo 9 4 2 3 10 9 14
7 Chapecoense 9 3 5 1 16 13 14
8 Santos 9 4 1 4 11 7 13
9 Atletico Paranaense 9 4 1 4 10 13 13
10 Ponte Preta 9 4 1 4 10 14 13
11 Fluminense 9 3 4 2 8 8 13
12 Figueirense 9 3 3 3 10 10 12
13 Santa Cruz 9 3 2 4 13 12 11
14 Atletico Mineiro 9 2 4 3 13 15 10
15 Vitoria 9 2 3 4 9 14 9
16 Coritiba 9 2 2 5 13 17 8
-------------------------
17 Sport 9 2 2 5 10 15 8
18 Botafogo 9 2 2 5 8 13 8
19 America-MG 9 2 2 5 9 15 8
20 Cruzeiro 9 2 2 5 8 14 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation