Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 3
Atletico Mineiro 3 Atletico Paranaense 1
Chapecoense 1 Flamengo 0
Coritiba 0 Corinthians 0
Figueirense 3 Sport 0
Fluminense 2 Goias 0
Internacional 1 Santos 0
Palmeiras 1 Bahia 1
Saturday, August 2
Vitoria 2 Gremio 1
Botafogo 1 Cruzeiro 1
Sao Paulo 1 Criciuma 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 13 9 2 2 29 13 29
2 Fluminense 13 8 1 4 22 11 25
3 Internacional 13 7 4 2 19 11 25
4 Corinthians 13 6 6 1 15 6 24
-------------------------
5 Sport 13 6 3 4 11 14 21
6 Santos 13 5 5 3 15 7 20
7 Sao Paulo 13 5 5 3 20 16 20
8 Goias 13 5 5 3 9 10 20
9 Atletico Paranaense 13 5 4 4 20 19 19
10 Gremio 13 5 4 4 11 10 19
11 Atletico Mineiro 12 5 3 4 16 13 18
12 Chapecoense 12 4 2 6 9 13 14
13 Palmeiras 13 4 2 7 10 17 14
14 Vitoria 13 3 5 5 14 16 14
15 Botafogo 13 3 4 6 15 15 13
16 Criciuma * 13 4 3 6 9 19 12
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 13 2 5 6 11 15 11
18 Figueirense 13 3 1 9 8 20 10
19 Bahia 13 2 4 7 9 15 10
20 Flamengo 13 2 4 7 8 20 10
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation