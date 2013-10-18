Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 17
Vasco da Gama 0 Goias 2
Vitoria 1 Botafogo 0
Wednesday, October 16
Atletico Paranaense 1 Atletico Mineiro 0
Criciuma 1 Portuguesa 3
Cruzeiro 1 Fluminense 0
Flamengo 2 Esporte Clube Bahia 1
Gremio 1 Corinthians 0
Ponte Preta 1 Coritiba 0
Santos 0 Internacional 0
Sao Paulo 3 Nautico 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 29 19 5 5 59 24 62
2 Gremio 29 15 7 7 35 24 52
3 Atletico Paranaense 29 14 9 6 47 35 51
4 Botafogo 29 14 7 8 42 33 49
-------------------------
5 Vitoria 29 12 7 10 41 41 43
6 Goias 29 11 10 8 35 34 43
7 Atletico Mineiro 29 11 9 9 33 29 42
8 Internacional 29 10 11 8 43 40 41
9 Santos 29 10 10 9 34 30 40
10 Flamengo 29 10 10 9 36 35 40
11 Portuguesa 29 10 7 12 44 42 37
12 Sao Paulo 29 10 7 12 29 29 37
-------------------------
13 Corinthians 29 8 13 8 22 18 37
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 29 9 9 11 31 37 36
15 Fluminense 29 9 8 12 32 36 35
16 Coritiba 29 8 10 11 31 38 34
-------------------------
17 Criciuma 29 9 5 15 38 50 32
18 Vasco da Gama 29 8 8 13 38 47 32
19 Ponte Preta 29 8 5 16 30 42 29
20 Nautico 29 4 5 20 19 55 17
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 19
Fluminense v Ponte Preta (1900)
Nautico v Santos (2130)
Sunday, October 20
Corinthians v Criciuma (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Flamengo (1800)
Esporte Clube Bahia v Sao Paulo (1800)
Goias v Atletico Paranaense (1800)
Internacional v Gremio (1800)
Botafogo v Vasco da Gama (2030)
Coritiba v Cruzeiro (2030)
Portuguesa v Vitoria (2030)