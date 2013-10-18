Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, October 17 Vasco da Gama 0 Goias 2 Vitoria 1 Botafogo 0 Wednesday, October 16 Atletico Paranaense 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Criciuma 1 Portuguesa 3 Cruzeiro 1 Fluminense 0 Flamengo 2 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Gremio 1 Corinthians 0 Ponte Preta 1 Coritiba 0 Santos 0 Internacional 0 Sao Paulo 3 Nautico 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 29 19 5 5 59 24 62 2 Gremio 29 15 7 7 35 24 52 3 Atletico Paranaense 29 14 9 6 47 35 51 4 Botafogo 29 14 7 8 42 33 49 ------------------------- 5 Vitoria 29 12 7 10 41 41 43 6 Goias 29 11 10 8 35 34 43 7 Atletico Mineiro 29 11 9 9 33 29 42 8 Internacional 29 10 11 8 43 40 41 9 Santos 29 10 10 9 34 30 40 10 Flamengo 29 10 10 9 36 35 40 11 Portuguesa 29 10 7 12 44 42 37 12 Sao Paulo 29 10 7 12 29 29 37 ------------------------- 13 Corinthians 29 8 13 8 22 18 37 14 Esporte Clube Bahia 29 9 9 11 31 37 36 15 Fluminense 29 9 8 12 32 36 35 16 Coritiba 29 8 10 11 31 38 34 ------------------------- 17 Criciuma 29 9 5 15 38 50 32 18 Vasco da Gama 29 8 8 13 38 47 32 19 Ponte Preta 29 8 5 16 30 42 29 20 Nautico 29 4 5 20 19 55 17 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 19 Fluminense v Ponte Preta (1900) Nautico v Santos (2130) Sunday, October 20 Corinthians v Criciuma (0000) Atletico Mineiro v Flamengo (1800) Esporte Clube Bahia v Sao Paulo (1800) Goias v Atletico Paranaense (1800) Internacional v Gremio (1800) Botafogo v Vasco da Gama (2030) Coritiba v Cruzeiro (2030) Portuguesa v Vitoria (2030)