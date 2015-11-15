Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship match on Sunday
Sunday, November 15
Cruzeiro 3 Sport 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 34 23 7 4 63 26 76
2 Atletico Mineiro 34 20 5 9 57 39 65
3 Gremio 34 17 8 9 47 30 59
4 Santos 34 15 9 10 54 38 54
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 34 15 8 11 44 37 53
6 Internacional 34 15 8 11 35 36 53
7 Sport 35 13 13 9 50 38 52
8 Cruzeiro 35 14 9 12 40 32 51
9 Ponte Preta 34 13 11 10 40 36 50
10 Palmeiras 34 14 6 14 54 44 48
11 Flamengo 34 15 2 17 43 47 47
12 Atletico Paranaense 34 13 7 14 36 40 46
13 Fluminense 34 13 4 17 36 45 43
14 Chapecoense 34 11 10 13 32 38 43
15 Figueirense 34 9 9 16 32 47 36
16 Avai 34 9 8 17 33 55 35
-------------------------
17 Goias 34 9 7 18 33 42 34
18 Coritiba 34 8 10 16 25 41 34
19 Vasco da Gama 34 8 9 17 24 52 33
20 Joinville 34 7 10 17 24 39 31
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation