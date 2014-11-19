Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 19
Atletico Paranaense 1 Santos 1
Botafogo 0 Figueirense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 34 21 7 6 60 34 70
2 Sao Paulo 35 19 9 7 57 38 66
3 Internacional 35 18 6 11 46 38 60
4 Gremio 34 17 9 8 34 19 60
-------------------------
5 Corinthians 34 16 12 6 43 25 60
6 Atletico Mineiro 34 16 10 8 45 34 58
7 Fluminense 34 16 9 9 52 32 57
8 Santos 35 13 8 14 39 34 47
9 Flamengo 34 13 8 13 40 41 47
10 Atletico Paranaense 35 13 8 14 39 40 47
11 Goias 34 12 8 14 33 34 44
12 Sport 34 12 8 14 29 42 44
13 Figueirense 35 12 7 16 33 44 43
14 Palmeiras 34 11 6 17 32 51 39
15 Vitoria 34 10 7 17 36 46 37
16 Coritiba 34 9 10 15 34 41 37
-------------------------
17 Chapecoense 34 9 9 16 30 38 36
18 Botafogo 35 9 6 20 31 44 33
19 Bahia 34 7 10 17 26 38 31
20 Criciuma 34 7 9 18 24 50 30
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Wednesday, November 19
Criciuma v Bahia (2300)
Goias v Corinthians (2300)
Vitoria v Coritiba (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, November 20
Atletico Mineiro v Flamengo (0000)
Palmeiras v Sport (0000)
Fluminense v Chapecoense (2130)
Gremio v Cruzeiro (2350)
Saturday, November 22
Internacional v Atletico Mineiro (2130)
Bahia v Atletico Paranaense (2300)
Sunday, November 23
Cruzeiro v Goias (1900)
Figueirense v Vitoria (1900)
Flamengo v Criciuma (1900)
Santos v Sao Paulo (1900)
Sport v Fluminense (1900)
Chapecoense v Botafogo (2130)
Corinthians v Gremio (2130)
Coritiba v Palmeiras (2130)