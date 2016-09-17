Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Corinthians 0 Palmeiras 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 26 15 6 5 45 24 51
2 Flamengo 25 14 5 6 33 25 47
3 Atletico Mineiro 25 13 6 6 40 34 45
4 Santos 25 13 3 9 40 23 42
-------------------------
5 Corinthians 26 12 5 9 35 26 41
6 Ponte Preta 25 11 5 9 34 36 38
7 Fluminense 25 10 7 8 30 27 37
8 Gremio 25 10 7 8 32 31 37
9 Chapecoense 25 9 10 6 36 40 37
10 Atletico Paranaense 25 11 3 11 23 23 36
11 Botafogo 25 10 5 10 32 32 35
12 Sao Paulo 25 9 7 9 27 25 34
13 Sport 25 8 6 11 36 40 30
14 Coritiba 25 7 9 9 30 31 30
15 Cruzeiro 25 8 5 12 32 38 29
16 Vitoria 25 7 8 10 32 37 29
-------------------------
17 Figueirense 25 6 10 9 24 32 28
18 Internacional 25 7 6 12 26 30 27
19 Santa Cruz 25 6 5 14 28 38 23
20 America-MG 25 3 6 16 17 40 15
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 18
Flamengo v Figueirense (1400)
Atletico Paranaense v Sao Paulo (1900)
Chapecoense v Ponte Preta (1900)
Cruzeiro v Atletico Mineiro (1900)
Gremio v Fluminense (1900)
Sport v Coritiba (1900)
Santos v Santa Cruz (2130)
Vitoria v Botafogo (2130)
Monday, September 19
America-MG v Internacional (2300)