Soccer-Dutch championship fixtures

Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, February 17 (GMT) Roda JC Kerkrade v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1900) Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Twente Enschede v Heerenveen (1730) Heracles Almelo v Excelsior (1845) PSV Eindhoven v NEC Nijmegen (1845) Utrecht v PEC Zwolle (1945) Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Willem II Tilburg v AZ Alkmaar (1130) Sparta Rotterda