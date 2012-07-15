July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 15
Botafogo 1 Fluminense 1
Cruzeiro 1 Gremio 3
Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Flamengo 2
Internacional 0 Santos 0
Palmeiras 1 Sao Paulo 1
Sport 2 Portuguesa 1
Vasco da Gama 1 Goianense 0
Saturday, July 14
Ponte Preta 4 Coritiba 1
Corinthians 2 Náutico 1
Figueirense 3 Atletico Mineiro 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 9 7 1 1 16 6 22
2 Vasco da Gama 9 6 2 1 16 11 20
3 Fluminense 9 5 4 0 16 6 19
4 Botafogo 9 5 1 3 21 15 16
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 9 5 1 3 12 10 16
6 Internacional 9 4 4 1 12 7 16
7 Gremio 9 5 0 4 12 9 15
8 Ponte Preta 9 4 3 2 13 9 15
9 Flamengo 9 4 3 2 15 13 15
10 Cruzeiro 9 4 2 3 12 11 14
11 Sport 9 3 3 3 10 11 12
12 Nautico 9 3 1 5 10 17 10
-------------------------
13 Santos 9 1 6 2 7 7 9
14 Corinthians 9 2 2 5 7 12 8
15 Portuguesa 9 2 2 5 6 12 8
16 Figueirense 9 1 5 3 11 14 8
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 9 2 1 6 14 20 7
18 Esporte Clube Bahia 9 1 4 4 7 12 7
19 Palmeiras 9 1 3 5 8 11 6
20 Goianense 9 0 2 7 4 16 2
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation