Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, November 20
Gremio 1 Cruzeiro 2
Fluminense 1 Chapecoense 4
Wednesday, November 19
Atletico Mineiro 4 Flamengo 0
Criciuma 0 Bahia 1
Goias 0 Corinthians 1
Palmeiras 0 Sport 2
Vitoria 1 Coritiba 1
Atletico Paranaense 1 Santos 1
Botafogo 0 Figueirense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 35 22 7 6 62 35 73
2 Sao Paulo 35 19 9 7 57 38 66
3 Corinthians 35 17 12 6 44 25 63
4 Atletico Mineiro 35 17 10 8 49 34 61
-------------------------
5 Internacional 35 18 6 11 46 38 60
6 Gremio 35 17 9 9 35 21 60
7 Fluminense 35 16 9 10 53 36 57
8 Santos 35 13 8 14 39 34 47
9 Atletico Paranaense 35 13 8 14 39 40 47
10 Flamengo 35 13 8 14 40 45 47
11 Sport 35 13 8 14 31 42 47
12 Goias 35 12 8 15 33 35 44
13 Figueirense 35 12 7 16 33 44 43
14 Palmeiras 35 11 6 18 32 53 39
15 Chapecoense 35 10 9 16 34 39 39
16 Vitoria 35 10 8 17 37 47 38
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 35 9 11 15 35 42 38
18 Bahia 35 8 10 17 27 38 34
19 Botafogo 35 9 6 20 31 44 33
20 Criciuma 35 7 9 19 24 51 30
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation