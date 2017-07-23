UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 23 Goianiense 1 Botafogo 1 Atletico Mineiro 1 Vasco da Gama 2 Atletico Paranaense 0 Ponte Preta 2 Avai 1 Cruzeiro 0 Fluminense 0 Corinthians 1 Santos 3 Bahia 0 Sport 0 Palmeiras 2 Saturday, July 22 Flamengo 2 Coritiba 1 Vitoria 1 Chapecoense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 16 12 4 0 26 7 40 2 Gremio 15 10 1 4 30 16 31 3 Santos 16 9 3 4 18 10 30 4 Flamengo 16 7 7 2 24 13 28 5 Palmeiras 16 8 2 6 24 18 26 6 Sport 16 7 3 6 24 20 24 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 16 6 6 4 17 14 24 8 Vasco da Gama 16 7 2 7 21 26 23 9 Cruzeiro 16 6 4 6 18 16 22 10 Ponte Preta 16 6 3 7 19 21 21 11 Chapecoense 16 6 3 7 22 28 21 12 Fluminense 16 5 6 5 24 24 21 ------------------------- 13 Atletico Mineiro 16 5 5 6 17 19 20 14 Bahia 16 5 4 7 20 19 19 15 Coritiba 16 5 4 7 17 22 19 16 Atletico Paranaense 16 4 5 7 14 22 17 ------------------------- 17 Avai 16 4 5 7 10 18 17 18 Sao Paulo 15 4 3 8 15 18 15 19 Vitoria 16 3 3 10 16 29 12 20 Goianiense 16 2 3 11 13 29 9 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 24 Sao Paulo v Gremio (2300)