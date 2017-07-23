FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 hours ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Trump's son-in-law Kushner says "I did not collude" with foreign government
Trump's son-in-law Kushner says "I did not collude" with foreign government
#World Football
July 23, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 11 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23     
Goianiense          1 Botafogo      1  
Atletico Mineiro    1 Vasco da Gama 2  
Atletico Paranaense 0 Ponte Preta   2  
Avai                1 Cruzeiro      0  
Fluminense          0 Corinthians   1  
Santos              3 Bahia         0  
Sport               0 Palmeiras     2  
Saturday, July 22   
Flamengo            2 Coritiba      1  
Vitoria             1 Chapecoense   2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         16 12 4 0  26 7  40  
2  Gremio              15 10 1 4  30 16 31  
3  Santos              16 9  3 4  18 10 30  
4  Flamengo            16 7  7 2  24 13 28  
5  Palmeiras           16 8  2 6  24 18 26  
6  Sport               16 7  3 6  24 20 24  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            16 6  6 4  17 14 24  
8  Vasco da Gama       16 7  2 7  21 26 23  
9  Cruzeiro            16 6  4 6  18 16 22  
10 Ponte Preta         16 6  3 7  19 21 21  
11 Chapecoense         16 6  3 7  22 28 21  
12 Fluminense          16 5  6 5  24 24 21  
-------------------------
13 Atletico Mineiro    16 5  5 6  17 19 20  
14 Bahia               16 5  4 7  20 19 19  
15 Coritiba            16 5  4 7  17 22 19  
16 Atletico Paranaense 16 4  5 7  14 22 17  
-------------------------
17 Avai                16 4  5 7  10 18 17  
18 Sao Paulo           15 4  3 8  15 18 15  
19 Vitoria             16 3  3 10 16 29 12  
20 Goianiense          16 2  3 11 13 29 9   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Monday, July 24      
Sao Paulo            v Gremio (2300)

