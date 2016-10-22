Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Sao Paulo 2 Ponte Preta 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 31 19 7 5 54 28 64
2 Flamengo 30 17 6 7 41 28 57
3 Atletico Mineiro 31 16 8 7 51 40 56
4 Santos 31 17 4 10 49 28 55
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 32 16 5 11 41 35 53
6 Atletico Paranaense 31 15 3 13 32 27 48
7 Corinthians 31 14 6 11 41 31 48
8 Gremio 31 13 8 10 36 34 47
9 Fluminense 30 13 7 10 37 32 46
10 Ponte Preta 32 13 6 13 42 47 45
11 Sao Paulo 32 11 9 12 32 31 42
12 Chapecoense 31 10 12 9 43 50 42
13 Cruzeiro 31 10 8 13 37 41 38
14 Sport 31 10 7 14 40 48 37
15 Coritiba 31 9 10 12 35 36 37
16 Internacional 31 10 6 15 31 36 36
-------------------------
17 Vitoria 31 9 8 14 38 43 35
18 Figueirense 31 7 11 13 28 39 32
19 Santa Cruz 32 6 5 21 35 58 23
20 America-MG 31 5 6 20 19 50 21
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Flamengo v Corinthians (1900)
Gremio v Internacional (1900)
Palmeiras v Sport (1900)
Vitoria v Cruzeiro (1900)
Coritiba v Fluminense (2030)
Atletico Mineiro v Figueirense (2130)
Chapecoense v Santos (2130)
Monday, October 24
America-MG v Atletico Paranaense (2200)