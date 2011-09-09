Sept 9 Brazilian championship results
and standings after Thursday's matches
Corinthians 2 Flamengo 1
Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Gremio 2
Vasco da Gama 2 Coritiba 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 22 13 4 5 35 22 43
2 Sao Paulo 22 12 5 5 35 27 41
3 Vasco da Gama 22 12 5 5 32 26 41
4 Botafogo 21 12 4 5 36 20 40
-------------------------
5 Flamengo 22 9 9 4 37 29 36
6 Fluminense 22 11 1 10 29 26 34
7 Palmeiras 22 8 10 4 29 20 34
8 Internacional 22 8 8 6 36 30 32
9 Figueirense 22 8 6 8 27 29 30
10 Coritiba 22 8 5 9 34 29 29
11 Goianense 22 8 5 9 28 26 29
12 Cruzeiro 22 8 4 10 30 27 28
-------------------------
13 Gremio 21 7 6 8 26 27 27
14 Santos 20 7 5 8 28 32 26
15 Ceara 22 7 5 10 29 36 26
16 Esporte Clube Bahia 22 5 9 8 25 30 24
-------------------------
17 Atletico Mineiro 22 6 3 13 28 40 21
18 Avai 22 5 5 12 25 46 20
19 Atletico Paranaense 22 4 7 11 22 35 19
20 America-MG 22 3 8 11 28 42 17
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
