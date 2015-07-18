July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 18
Flamengo 1 Gremio 0
Internacional 2 Goias 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 13 9 2 2 28 12 29
2 Fluminense 13 8 3 2 17 11 27
3 Corinthians 13 8 2 3 15 8 26
4 Gremio 14 8 2 4 19 14 26
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 13 7 3 3 20 12 24
6 Sport 13 6 6 1 23 14 24
7 Palmeiras 13 6 4 3 21 10 22
8 Atletico Paranaense 13 6 1 6 16 16 19
9 Chapecoense 13 6 1 6 11 12 19
10 Internacional 14 5 4 5 13 16 19
11 Ponte Preta 13 4 5 4 15 16 17
12 Cruzeiro 13 5 1 7 12 11 16
13 Flamengo 14 5 1 8 13 19 16
14 Avai 13 4 4 5 14 19 16
15 Figueirense 13 4 3 6 12 18 15
16 Goias 14 3 4 7 12 14 13
-------------------------
17 Santos 13 3 4 6 17 21 13
18 Coritiba 13 2 3 8 8 17 9
19 Vasco da Gama 13 2 3 8 5 21 9
20 Joinville 13 2 2 9 6 16 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 19
Corinthians v Atletico Mineiro (0000)
Atletico Paranaense v Chapecoense (1400)
Figueirense v Coritiba (1900)
Fluminense v Vasco da Gama (1900)
Palmeiras v Santos (1900)
Sport v Sao Paulo (1900)
Cruzeiro v Avai (2130)
Joinville v Ponte Preta (2130)