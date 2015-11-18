Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 18
Goias 1 Coritiba 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 34 23 7 4 63 26 76
2 Atletico Mineiro 34 20 5 9 57 39 65
3 Gremio 34 17 8 9 47 30 59
4 Santos 34 15 9 10 54 38 54
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 34 15 8 11 44 37 53
6 Internacional 34 15 8 11 35 36 53
7 Sport 35 13 13 9 50 38 52
8 Cruzeiro 35 14 9 12 40 32 51
9 Ponte Preta 34 13 11 10 40 36 50
10 Palmeiras 34 14 6 14 54 44 48
11 Flamengo 34 15 2 17 43 47 47
12 Atletico Paranaense 34 13 7 14 36 40 46
13 Fluminense 34 13 4 17 36 45 43
14 Chapecoense 34 11 10 13 32 38 43
15 Coritiba 35 9 10 16 28 42 37
16 Figueirense 34 9 9 16 32 47 36
-------------------------
17 Avai 34 9 8 17 33 55 35
18 Goias 35 9 7 19 34 45 34
19 Vasco da Gama 34 8 9 17 24 52 33
20 Joinville 34 7 10 17 24 39 31
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Wednesday, November 18
Atletico Paranaense v Palmeiras (2300)
Avai v Joinville (2300)
Ponte Preta v Figueirense (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, November 19
Chapecoense v Internacional (2130)
Gremio v Fluminense (2130)
Friday, November 20
Santos v Flamengo (0000)
Sao Paulo v Atletico Mineiro (0000)
Vasco da Gama v Corinthians (0000)
Saturday, November 21
Palmeiras v Cruzeiro (2130)
Sunday, November 22
Atletico Mineiro v Goias (1900)
Corinthians v Sao Paulo (1900)
Figueirense v Chapecoense (1900)
Internacional v Gremio (1900)
Joinville v Vasco da Gama (1900)
Flamengo v Ponte Preta (2000)
Coritiba v Santos (2130)
Fluminense v Avai (2130)
Sport v Atletico Paranaense (2130)