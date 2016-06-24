June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, June 23
Coritiba 1 Internacional 1
Gremio 1 Vitoria 2
Sao Paulo 0 Sport 0
Chapecoense 0 Atletico Paranaense 0
Wednesday, June 22
Atletico Mineiro 2 Corinthians 1
Botafogo 0 Figueirense 0
Fluminense 2 Santos 4
Ponte Preta 0 Cruzeiro 4
Santa Cruz 0 Flamengo 1
Tuesday, June 21
Palmeiras 2 America-MG 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 10 7 1 2 21 10 22
2 Internacional 10 6 2 2 13 7 20
3 Gremio 10 5 3 2 17 10 18
4 Flamengo 10 5 2 3 11 9 17
-------------------------
5 Santos 10 5 1 4 15 9 16
6 Corinthians 10 5 1 4 14 9 16
7 Sao Paulo 10 4 3 3 10 8 15
8 Chapecoense 10 3 6 1 16 13 15
9 Atletico Paranaense 10 4 2 4 10 13 14
10 Ponte Preta 10 4 1 5 10 18 13
11 Figueirense 10 3 4 3 10 10 13
12 Atletico Mineiro 10 3 4 3 15 16 13
13 Fluminense 10 3 4 3 10 12 13
14 Vitoria 10 3 3 4 11 15 12
15 Santa Cruz 10 3 2 5 13 13 11
16 Cruzeiro 10 3 2 5 12 14 11
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 10 2 3 5 14 18 9
18 Sport 10 2 3 5 10 15 9
19 Botafogo 10 2 3 5 8 13 9
20 America-MG 10 2 2 6 9 17 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 25
Cruzeiro v Palmeiras (2200)
Sunday, June 26
Corinthians v Santa Cruz (0000)
America-MG v Atletico Mineiro (1400)
Atletico Paranaense v Gremio (1900)
Flamengo v Fluminense (1900)
Internacional v Botafogo (1900)
Santos v Sao Paulo (1900)
Vitoria v Ponte Preta (1900)
Figueirense v Coritiba (2130)
Sport v Chapecoense (2130)