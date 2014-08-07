Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 6
Chapecoense 1 Atletico Mineiro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 13 9 2 2 29 13 29
2 Fluminense 13 8 1 4 22 11 25
3 Internacional 13 7 4 2 19 11 25
4 Corinthians 13 6 6 1 15 6 24
-------------------------
5 Sport 13 6 3 4 11 14 21
6 Santos 13 5 5 3 15 7 20
7 Sao Paulo 13 5 5 3 20 16 20
8 Goias 13 5 5 3 9 10 20
9 Atletico Mineiro 13 5 4 4 17 14 19
10 Atletico Paranaense 13 5 4 4 20 19 19
11 Gremio 13 5 4 4 11 10 19
12 Chapecoense 13 4 3 6 10 14 15
13 Palmeiras 13 4 2 7 10 17 14
14 Vitoria 13 3 5 5 14 16 14
15 Botafogo 13 3 4 6 15 15 13
16 Criciuma * 13 4 3 6 9 19 12
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 13 2 5 6 11 15 11
18 Figueirense 13 3 1 9 8 20 10
19 Bahia 13 2 4 7 9 15 10
20 Flamengo 13 2 4 7 8 20 10
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 9
Bahia v Goias (2130)
Criciuma v Cruzeiro (2130)
Sunday, August 10
Fluminense v Coritiba (0000)
Atletico Paranaense v Botafogo (1900)
Flamengo v Sport (1900)
Internacional v Gremio (1900)
Santos v Corinthians (1900)
Atletico Mineiro v Palmeiras (2130)
Chapecoense v Figueirense (2130)
Sao Paulo v Vitoria (2130)