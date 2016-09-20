Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 19
America-MG 1 Internacional 0
Sunday, September 18
Atletico Paranaense 1 Sao Paulo 0
Chapecoense 2 Ponte Preta 2
Cruzeiro 1 Atletico Mineiro 1
Flamengo 2 Figueirense 0
Gremio 0 Fluminense 1
Santos 3 Santa Cruz 2
Sport 0 Coritiba 1
Vitoria 0 Botafogo 1
Saturday, September 17
Corinthians 0 Palmeiras 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 26 15 6 5 45 24 51
2 Flamengo 26 15 5 6 35 25 50
3 Atletico Mineiro 26 13 7 6 41 35 46
4 Santos 26 14 3 9 43 25 45
-------------------------
5 Corinthians 26 12 5 9 35 26 41
6 Fluminense 26 11 7 8 31 27 40
7 Atletico Paranaense 26 12 3 11 24 23 39
8 Ponte Preta 26 11 6 9 36 38 39
9 Botafogo 26 11 5 10 33 32 38
10 Chapecoense 26 9 11 6 38 42 38
11 Gremio 26 10 7 9 32 32 37
12 Sao Paulo 26 9 7 10 27 26 34
13 Coritiba 26 8 9 9 31 31 33
14 Sport 26 8 6 12 36 41 30
15 Cruzeiro 26 8 6 12 33 39 30
16 Vitoria 26 7 8 11 32 38 29
-------------------------
17 Figueirense 26 6 10 10 24 34 28
18 Internacional 26 7 6 13 26 31 27
19 Santa Cruz 26 6 5 15 30 41 23
20 America-MG 26 4 6 16 18 40 18
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation