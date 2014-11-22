Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 22
Internacional 2 Atletico Mineiro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 35 22 7 6 62 35 73
2 Sao Paulo 35 19 9 7 57 38 66
3 Internacional 36 19 6 11 48 39 63
4 Corinthians 35 17 12 6 44 25 63
-------------------------
5 Atletico Mineiro 36 17 10 9 50 36 61
6 Gremio 35 17 9 9 35 21 60
7 Fluminense 35 16 9 10 53 36 57
8 Santos 35 13 8 14 39 34 47
9 Atletico Paranaense 35 13 8 14 39 40 47
10 Flamengo 35 13 8 14 40 45 47
11 Sport 35 13 8 14 31 42 47
12 Goias 35 12 8 15 33 35 44
13 Figueirense 35 12 7 16 33 44 43
14 Palmeiras 35 11 6 18 32 53 39
15 Chapecoense 35 10 9 16 34 39 39
16 Vitoria 35 10 8 17 37 47 38
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 35 9 11 15 35 42 38
18 Bahia 35 8 10 17 27 38 34
19 Botafogo 35 9 6 20 31 44 33
20 Criciuma 35 7 9 19 24 51 30
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, November 22
Bahia v Atletico Paranaense (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 23
Cruzeiro v Goias (1900)
Figueirense v Vitoria (1900)
Flamengo v Criciuma (1900)
Santos v Sao Paulo (1900)
Sport v Fluminense (1900)
Chapecoense v Botafogo (2130)
Corinthians v Gremio (2130)
Coritiba v Palmeiras (2130)