11 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
July 29, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 11 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 29
Palmeiras 2 Avai      0  
Botafogo  3 Sao Paulo 4  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         16 12 4 0  26 7  40  
2  Gremio              16 10 2 4  31 17 32  
3  Santos              16 9  3 4  18 10 30  
4  Palmeiras           17 9  2 6  26 18 29  
5  Flamengo            16 7  7 2  24 13 28  
6  Sport               16 7  3 6  24 20 24  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            17 6  6 5  20 18 24  
8  Vasco da Gama       16 7  2 7  21 26 23  
9  Cruzeiro            16 6  4 6  18 16 22  
10 Ponte Preta         16 6  3 7  19 21 21  
11 Chapecoense         16 6  3 7  22 28 21  
12 Fluminense          16 5  6 5  24 24 21  
-------------------------
13 Atletico Mineiro    16 5  5 6  17 19 20  
14 Bahia               16 5  4 7  20 19 19  
15 Sao Paulo           17 5  4 8  20 22 19  
16 Coritiba            16 5  4 7  17 22 19  
-------------------------
17 Atletico Paranaense 16 4  5 7  14 22 17  
18 Avai                17 4  5 8  10 20 17  
19 Vitoria             16 3  3 10 16 29 12  
20 Goianiense          16 2  3 11 13 29 9   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, July 30      
Chapecoense          v Goianiense          (1400)  
Bahia                v Sport               (1900)  
Corinthians          v Flamengo            (1900)  
Coritiba             v Atletico Mineiro    (1900)  
Ponte Preta          v Fluminense          (1900)  
Cruzeiro             v Vitoria             (2200)  
Gremio               v Santos              (2200)  
Monday, July 31      
Vasco da Gama        v Atletico Paranaense (2300)

