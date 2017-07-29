UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 29 Palmeiras 2 Avai 0 Botafogo 3 Sao Paulo 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 16 12 4 0 26 7 40 2 Gremio 16 10 2 4 31 17 32 3 Santos 16 9 3 4 18 10 30 4 Palmeiras 17 9 2 6 26 18 29 5 Flamengo 16 7 7 2 24 13 28 6 Sport 16 7 3 6 24 20 24 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 17 6 6 5 20 18 24 8 Vasco da Gama 16 7 2 7 21 26 23 9 Cruzeiro 16 6 4 6 18 16 22 10 Ponte Preta 16 6 3 7 19 21 21 11 Chapecoense 16 6 3 7 22 28 21 12 Fluminense 16 5 6 5 24 24 21 ------------------------- 13 Atletico Mineiro 16 5 5 6 17 19 20 14 Bahia 16 5 4 7 20 19 19 15 Sao Paulo 17 5 4 8 20 22 19 16 Coritiba 16 5 4 7 17 22 19 ------------------------- 17 Atletico Paranaense 16 4 5 7 14 22 17 18 Avai 17 4 5 8 10 20 17 19 Vitoria 16 3 3 10 16 29 12 20 Goianiense 16 2 3 11 13 29 9 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 30 Chapecoense v Goianiense (1400) Bahia v Sport (1900) Corinthians v Flamengo (1900) Coritiba v Atletico Mineiro (1900) Ponte Preta v Fluminense (1900) Cruzeiro v Vitoria (2200) Gremio v Santos (2200) Monday, July 31 Vasco da Gama v Atletico Paranaense (2300)