UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 30 Bahia 1 Sport 3 Chapecoense 1 Goianiense 2 Corinthians 1 Flamengo 1 Coritiba 0 Atletico Mineiro 2 Saturday, July 29 Palmeiras 2 Avai 0 Botafogo 3 Sao Paulo 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 17 12 5 0 27 8 41 2 Gremio 16 10 2 4 31 17 32 3 Santos 16 9 3 4 18 10 30 4 Palmeiras 17 9 2 6 26 18 29 5 Flamengo 17 7 8 2 25 14 29 6 Sport 17 8 3 6 27 21 27 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 17 6 6 5 20 18 24 8 Vasco da Gama 16 7 2 7 21 26 23 9 Atletico Mineiro 17 6 5 6 19 19 23 10 Cruzeiro 16 6 4 6 18 16 22 11 Ponte Preta 16 6 3 7 19 21 21 12 Chapecoense 17 6 3 8 23 30 21 ------------------------- 13 Fluminense 16 5 6 5 24 24 21 14 Bahia 17 5 4 8 21 22 19 15 Sao Paulo 17 5 4 8 20 22 19 16 Coritiba 17 5 4 8 17 24 19 ------------------------- 17 Atletico Paranaense 16 4 5 7 14 22 17 18 Avai 17 4 5 8 10 20 17 19 Vitoria 16 3 3 10 16 29 12 20 Goianiense 17 3 3 11 15 30 12 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 30 Cruzeiro v Vitoria (2200) Gremio v Santos (2200) Monday, July 31 Vasco da Gama v Atletico Paranaense (2300)