Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 3
Figueirense 0 Gremio 2
Santos 3 Chapecoense 1
Wednesday, September 2
Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1
Corinthians 2 Fluminense 0
Coritiba 0 Sport 0
Flamengo 3 Avai 0
Goias 1 Palmeiras 0
Internacional 6 Vasco da Gama 0
Joinville 0 Sao Paulo 0
Ponte Preta 1 Cruzeiro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 22 15 4 3 35 15 49
2 Atletico Mineiro 22 13 3 6 37 21 42
3 Gremio 22 12 5 5 31 17 41
4 Atletico Paranaense 22 11 3 8 27 23 36
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 22 10 5 7 29 23 35
6 Palmeiras 22 10 4 8 36 23 34
7 Fluminense 22 10 3 9 24 24 33
8 Santos 22 9 6 7 34 27 33
9 Flamengo 22 10 2 10 27 29 32
10 Sport 22 7 11 4 32 24 32
11 Internacional 22 8 7 7 22 24 31
12 Chapecoense 22 8 4 10 19 24 28
13 Ponte Preta 22 6 9 7 22 26 27
14 Figueirense 22 7 5 10 21 29 26
15 Cruzeiro 22 7 4 11 17 22 25
16 Goias 22 6 7 9 20 19 25
-------------------------
17 Avai 22 6 5 11 23 36 23
18 Coritiba 22 5 8 9 14 23 23
19 Joinville 22 5 5 12 17 25 20
20 Vasco da Gama 22 3 4 15 8 41 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 5
Sao Paulo v Internacional (2230)
Vasco da Gama v Atletico Mineiro (2230)
Sunday, September 6
Atletico Paranaense v Joinville (0000)
Chapecoense v Ponte Preta (1400)
Cruzeiro v Figueirense (1400)
Avai v Coritiba (1900)
Fluminense v Flamengo (1900)
Gremio v Goias (1900)
Palmeiras v Corinthians (1900)
Sport v Santos (2130)