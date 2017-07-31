FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 31, 2017 / 12:05 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30
Cruzeiro    0 Vitoria          0  
Gremio      1 Santos           1  
Bahia       1 Sport            3  
Chapecoense 1 Goianiense       2  
Corinthians 1 Flamengo         1  
Coritiba    0 Atletico Mineiro 2  
Saturday, July 29
Palmeiras   2 Avai             0  
Botafogo    3 Sao Paulo        4  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         17 12 5 0  27 8  41  
2  Gremio              17 10 3 4  32 18 33  
3  Santos              17 9  4 4  19 11 31  
4  Palmeiras           17 9  2 6  26 18 29  
5  Flamengo            17 7  8 2  25 14 29  
6  Sport               17 8  3 6  27 21 27  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            17 6  6 5  20 18 24  
8  Vasco da Gama       16 7  2 7  21 26 23  
9  Cruzeiro            17 6  5 6  18 16 23  
10 Atletico Mineiro    17 6  5 6  19 19 23  
11 Ponte Preta         16 6  3 7  19 21 21  
12 Chapecoense         17 6  3 8  23 30 21  
-------------------------
13 Fluminense          16 5  6 5  24 24 21  
14 Bahia               17 5  4 8  21 22 19  
15 Sao Paulo           17 5  4 8  20 22 19  
16 Coritiba            17 5  4 8  17 24 19  
-------------------------
17 Atletico Paranaense 16 4  5 7  14 22 17  
18 Avai                17 4  5 8  10 20 17  
19 Vitoria             17 3  4 10 16 29 13  
20 Goianiense          17 3  3 11 15 30 12  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Monday, July 31      
Vasco da Gama        v Atletico Paranaense (2300)

0 : 0
