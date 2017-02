RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 Vasco da Gama coach Ricardo Gomes was in hospital after suffering a stroke during his team's Brazilian championship match against Flamengo on Sunday.

"His condition is of concern," Vasco's team doctor Clovis Munhoz told reporters after the 46-year-old Ricardo had surgery.

"The initial treatment is a surgical treatment to relieve the haemorrhaging, so there's a minimum possible suffering of the cerebral tissue."

Former Brazil defender and captain Ricardo was taken to hospital from the pitch after suffering head pains during the second half of Vasco's 0-0 draw with Ronaldinho's Flamengo in the Rio derby at the Engenhao.

