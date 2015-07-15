SAO PAULO, July 14 Former Brazil international Rivaldo and his 20-year old son Rivaldinho have both scored goals for Mogi Mirim in a 3-1 win over Macae in a second division game.

The former Barcelona player was involved in all three goals before departing the field after 50 minutes.

His pass led to a first headed goal from his son with just three minutes on the clock.

He got the second from the penalty spot in the 17th minute before Junior got a third after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper four minutes before half time.

Pipico got a consolation goal for the visitors in the 81st minute.

Rivaldo, FIFA's World Player of the Year in 1999, returned to action last week 15 months after he retired from the game and played 70 minutes of his side's 2-1 win over Nautico.

