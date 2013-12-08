Dec 8 Sao Paulo goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni, scorer of more than 100 goals from free-kicks and penalties, has postponed his retirement and is to play on for a 22nd season at the club.

The 40-year-old, who has won every possible title including the Brazilian championship, the Sao Paulo championship, the Club World Cup and Libertadores Cup, had been due to quit this month but said the club had persuaded him to change his mind.

"Sao Paulo is my second home. I adore this place, it's practically my life," he told the club website (www.saopaulofc.net).

"Also, the club president Juvenal Juvencio has insisted that I stay and I was also swayed by the declarations of (coach) Muricy Ramalho who asked for me to stay. It's always good to have the confidence of the people who are in command at the club.

"I will do everything I can so that 2014 is a better year for us."

Sao Paulo, who play their final Brazilian championship game at home to Coritiba later on Sunday, are ninth in the Brazilian championship table, although at one point they had dropped into the relegation zone.

Rogerio, who made his debut for the club in 1993, is widely accepted as holding the record for the most number of goals scored by a goalkeeper, with a total of 113, although this season he lost his touch when he missed four penalties in a row.