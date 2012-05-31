RIO DE JANEIRO May 31 Former AC Milan and Barcelona striker Ronaldinho has been suspended by Flamengo after failing to join the squad for a friendly in north-east Brazil, a club vice-president told supporters.

Ronaldinho was jeered off the pitch when he was substituted on Saturday after his mistake had led to Internacional's equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

He was given permission to visit his mother, who has health problems, after the game but missed training on Wednesday and did not catch the flight to Teresina for Thursday's friendly.

Flamengo have not officially commented, however football vice-president Paulo Cesar Coutinho told a group of supporters in the team hotel that Ronaldinho had been dropped.

"“I've just spoken to the club president and he's been suspended," Coutinho said in a conversation which was filmed by one of the fans.

“"I thought that he might not have come because of his mother's problem, but he didn't even answer the phone or call."

"“Who do you think is going to win?" he added. “Flamengo has existed for 100 years."

The relationship between Flamengo and Ronaldinho has been going steadily downhill since the start of the year.

Ronaldinho's performances have been disappointing and he was left out of the Brazil squad this month by coach Mano Menezes for a tour to Europe and the United States.

At the same time, his brother and agent Assis has complained that Flamengo have not been paying the twice World Player of the Year on time. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)