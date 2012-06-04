(Corrects Player of Year wins in second para)
By Andrew Downie
SAO PAULO, June 4 Former Barcelona and AC Milan
playmaker Ronaldinho signed a short-term contract with Brazilian
top-flight club Atletico Mineiro on Monday, just four days after
his acrimonious split with Flamengo.
The former World Cup winner and FIFA's World Player of the
Year in 2004 and 2005 walked out on Flamengo and alleged the
club owed him 40 million reais ($19.6 million) in unpaid wages
and bonuses.
Atletico have signed the 32-year-old Brazilian until the end
of the year and he could make his debut on Wednesday in a league
match against Bahia.
"He is not just any player, he is Ronaldinho," said club
president Alexandre Kalil. "I have a reputation as a madman but
I am not mad enough to turn down the chance to sign Ronaldinho."
Atletico, one of two big clubs in Belo Horizonte along with
Cruzeiro, finished 15th in the league last season and have won
the title just once before in 1971.
Ronaldinho joined Flamengo in January 2011 and in his first
year his goals helped them win the Carioca State championship
and to finish fourth in the league, a result that got them into
the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the
Champions League.
However, this year they have fared poorly in the state
championships and never made it past the group stages of the
Libertadores.
Ronaldinho's relationship with the club began to sour when
Flamengo failed to pay him on time.
PARTYING LIFESTYLE
Last week he said enough was enough and walked out, serving
a writ for 40 million reais in unpaid salaries and bonuses.
Club officials said the debt was much lower, between four
and five million reais.
Ronaldinho's career has gone rapidly downhill since 2006 and
his drop in form is often blamed on his partying lifestyle.
He reached his peak during a five-year spell with Barcelona,
then spent three less successful years with Milan.
Ronaldinho also peaked early at international level, helping
to win the 2002 World Cup, performing poorly four years later
and being left out of the squad in 2010.
At the start of this year coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo left
Flamengo after a series of public disagreements with the player
who has also been criticised by his successor Joel Santana.
($1 = 2.0403 Brazilian reals)
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Ramil editing by Tony Jimenez)