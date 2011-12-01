RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 1 Former Brazil striker
Ronaldo has accepted a leading role in organising the 2014 World
Cup in his home country, he said on Thursday.
The 35-year-old former World Cup winner and World Player of
the Year was invited to become a member of the local organising
committee for the event, Ricardo Teixeira, the head of the
country's football confederation, told reporters.
Ronaldo's role will put a globally recognised sportsman in
the front line of World Cup preparations which have been dogged
by delays and allegations of corruption against Teixeira.
