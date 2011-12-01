RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 1 Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has accepted a leading role in organising the 2014 World Cup in his home country, he said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old former World Cup winner and World Player of the Year was invited to become a member of the local organising committee for the event, Ricardo Teixeira, the head of the country's football confederation, told reporters.

Ronaldo's role will put a globally recognised sportsman in the front line of World Cup preparations which have been dogged by delays and allegations of corruption against Teixeira.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Stuart Grudgings, editing by Ed Osmond)

