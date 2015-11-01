SAO PAULO Nov 1 Atletico Mineiro fans let off fireworks outside Corinthians' hotel before Sunday's decisive league match but it had no effect on their visitors who scored three goals without reply to virtually secure themselves the Brazilian league title.

After a scoreless first half, Malcom, Vagner Love and Lucca got the goals that silenced a full house in Belo Horizonte.

Corinthians are now 11 points clear of Atletico at the top of the table. The Sao Paulo club have the league's best attack and tightest defence and need just five points from their final five games to guarantee their sixth league star.

"It's not won yet," a cautious but beaming Love told TV cameras after the game. "But this is a huge step forward, this was a decider."

Atletico fans went all out the night before the game and during it, too. Just moments into the first half Corinthians coach Tite was forced to don a waterproof jacket to protect himself from fluids thrown from the stands by home supporters.

The intimidation, however, had little effect and Corinthians never looked worried. Defender Gil was dominant at the back and youngster Malcom and veteran Love combined well up front.

With the title race seemingly decided, the big battles now are to avoid relegation and to win the fourth spot that guarantees a place in next year's Libertadores Cup.

Third-place Gremio look to have sealed their participation with a 2-0 win over Flamengo. Bobo and Everton scored and Flamengo had Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero sent off as they lost their seventh game in eight.

Six points behind them Santos, who beat Palmeiras 2-1 on Sunday, and Sao Paulo, who scored a 3-0 victory over Sport the day before, are fighting for the fourth spot with four other clubs.

Both teams have 53 points and Internacional can join them if they beat third-bottom Goias later on Sunday. Ponte Preta have 50 points, while Sport have 49 and Palmeiras 48.

It is just as tight at the bottom, where six teams are trying to escape the four relegation spots. Vasco remain bottom with 30 points after losing 1-0 to Fluminense in the Rio derby.

Joinville are only ahead of them on goal difference after losing by the same scoreline to Ponte Preta.

Goias are a point ahead and have their game against Internacional to play. Coritiba have 34 points, Avai have 35 and Figueirense have 36. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by martyn herman)