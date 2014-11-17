SAO PAULO Nov 16 The president of Brazilian club Palmeiras had a lucky escape on Sunday when the car he normally travels in was hit with missiles thrown by rival fans ahead of the city derby with Sao Paulo.

While Paulo Nobre rode up ahead in the team bus, his bullet-proof car, which was being driven by his bodyguards, was damaged by objects thrown from a bridge, news reports said.

Sao Paulo won the match 2-0 at their Morumbi stadium, with Luis Fabiano getting his 100th goal for the club and Rafael Toloi adding a second.

The result keeps Sao Paulo second in the league and leaves Palmeiras just three points above the relegation zone.

Leaders Cruzeiro beat Santos 1-0 away from home to maintain their four-point cushion at the top of the table.

Cruzeiro, who are also in the final of the Brazilian Cup, need just six points from their final four matches to guarantee them a second consecutive title.

Ricardo Goulart ensured the win with his 13th league goal of the year.

Central defender Paulao hit one of the goals of the season to give Internacional a 1-0 win over Goias, keeping the Porto Alegre side in third place.

Paulao scored a sweet overhead kick 12 minutes from time to keep his side in the battle for a spot in next year's Libertadores Cup.

They have 60 points, the same as city rivals Gremio, who beat Criciuma 3-0 on Saturday. The top four qualify automatically for South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

Corinthians are in fifth on the same number of points after beating Bahia 2-1 in Salvador, while Atletico Mineiro are two points and one place behind after they could only draw 1-1 at home to Figueirense.

In the weekend's others games, Fluminense beat Botafogo 1-0 in the Rio derby, Flamengo edged Coritiba 3-2, Sport won 1-0 at Atletico Paranaense and Vitoria beat Chapecoense by the same score. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)