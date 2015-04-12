(Amends headline, intro to indicate games over weekend, not Sunday)

By Andrew Downie

SAO PAULO, April 12 Referees in three Brazilian derbies handed out 23 yellow cards and one red on a bad-tempered opening weekend of the state championship play-off rounds.

The busiest referee was in Minas Gerais, where Atletico Mineiro drew 1-1 at home to city rivals Cruzeiro in the semi-finals of the state championship.

Leonardo Silva was sent off for stamping on Cruzeiro's Leandro Damiao early in the second half and 10 others were cautioned.

Cruzeiro coach Marcelo Oliveira even substituted excitable central defender Leo after just 24 minutes, apparently fearing he would get a red card.

The second leg will take place next Sunday, with the winner meeting either Caldense or Tombense in the state final.

Things were just as bad-tempered in Rio, where nine yellows were handed out in Sunday's 0-0 draw between Vasco and Flamengo.

No reds were shown but three could have been as TV commentators compared the Maracana to the octagon of mixed martial arts.

That game came a day after Fluminense beat Botafogo 2-1 in the other Rio semi-final, striker Fred getting both goals for the victors. Only four players were booked.

The second leg of both matches take place next weekend.

Things were calmer in Sao Paulo, where the big four teams are seeded to avoid each other until next weekend's semi-final stage. Santos beat XV de Piracicaba 3-0 on Sunday and Palmeiras defeated Botafogo-SP 1-0.

Corinthians beat Ponte Preta 1-0 and Sao Paulo beat Red Bull Brasil 3-0 on Saturday.

Corinthians will play Palmeiras in one semi-final next weekend and Sao Paulo face Santos in the other. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)