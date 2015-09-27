SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Corinthians moved a step closer to Brazil's Serie A title on Sunday when they defeated Figueirense 3-1 to open a seven-point lead over Atletico Mineiro with 10 games of the season remaining.

Elias, Gil and Renato Augusto, all members of Brazil's squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Venezuela, scored for Corinthians who extended their lead with Atletico held to a 2-2 draw at bottom club Joinville.

"It's step by step," Renato Augusto said. "We can't be thinking of Atletico Mineiro. The important thing is getting another victory away from home."

In the big Rio derby, Vasco da Gama beat Flamengo 2-1 to record their fourth win in five outings.

Vasco remain second from the bottom, with Figueirense and Chapecoense ahead of them in the four relegation places.

In Sao Paulo, goalkeeper and captain Rogerio Ceni fluffed a clearance to gift Palmeiras a last-minute goal in their 1-1 draw.

The clearance went straight to Robinho, who lobbed him as he ran back towards goal, cancelling out Carlinho's opener in the 63rd minute.

Sao Paulo remain two points behind their city rivals, while Palmeiras stay fourth behind Gremio.

Santos, who beat Internacional 3-1, moved into fifth. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)