SAO PAULO, Feb. 7 Sao Paulo fans have protested against the arrival of Alexandre Pato, just hours after the former AC Milan striker agreed to join the club on loan from rivals Corinthians.

Fans chanted anti-Pato slogans during Thursday night's 2-0 home win over Paulista, causing manager Muricy Ramalho to express concern.

"It's a problem we are going to have to deal with," Ramalho told reporters.

"The player has to feel good, feel welcome, and if he doesn't then it's complicated."

Pato agreed to join Sao Paulo in a swap deal with midfielder Jadson, with Corinthians reportedly paying half his salary.

The 24-year old will not be allowed to play against his old club and Corinthians can sell him if they get an appropriate offer.

Pato joined Corinthians in January 2013 for a reported 15 million euros ($20.40 million), but has failed to impress since his arrival.

Last weekend more than 100 Corinthians fans, angry at recent performances, invaded the club's training ground, forcing Pato and his team mates to flee.

The squad later said they needed more protection from supporters and threatened to go on strike.

($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Josh Reich)