BRASILIA Nov 28 Luiz Felipe Scolari will be named as the new coach of 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil on Thursday, a source close to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) told Reuters.

Scolari, who led Brazil to their last World Cup title in 2002, will replace Mano Menezes who was sacked last Friday.

CBF president Jose Maria Marin told reporters in Sao Paulo that the new coach would be announced on Thursday but declined to name him. (Reporting by Ana Flor, editing by Ed Osmond)