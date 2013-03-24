LONDON, March 24 Luiz Felipe Scolari's only bad memory of Chelsea was the cold, the Brazil coach said on Sunday as he returned to a frigid Stamford Bridge for the first time since being unceremoniously sacked in 2009.

"I'm happy to be here again, it's a place where I enjoyed working," said the man known as Felipao (Big Phil), whose side face Russia in a friendly on Monday.

"The only think I didn't like was the cold, I'm not used to it any more."

"It's bad," he added after shivering his way through a training session in freezing conditions with a biting wind.

"The players couldn't feel their fingers or their toes. It's tough, it's bad for playing in. I think we're going to suffer more than our opponents."

Scolari, who led Brazil to their fifth World Cup title in 2002, lasted only seven months at Chelsea before being dismissed.

"It wasn't as bad as people think," he said. "We were third in the league, we were still in the FA Cup and the Champions League, so I don't know.

"I can't say that I would have won anything if I'd stayed and I can't say I would have not won anything." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing By Alison Wildey)