SAO PAULO Dec 9 Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari would rather play Spain or the Netherlands if the hosts make the last 16 of the World Cup than South American rivals Chile.

Chile are "a pain" to play against because their system is in direct contrast to Brazil's, Scolari said on TV Globo's Esporte Espetacular program.

"I hope Chile don't qualify. "I'd rather play any of the others. They're a pain to play against. They're well organised, they're intelligent, they have a good side. It's better to play against a European team," he added.

Brazil are in Group A with Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon and the winners face the runners-up in Group B featuring Chile, world and European champions Spain, the Netherlands and Australia.

The winners of Group B face the runners-up in Group A in the last 16.

Scolari may have been employing early psychology. Brazil beat Chile 2-1 in a friendly last month and have lost only seven times in 67 matches against the South Americans.

The former Chelsea boss said he was not concerned that Brazil were in the toughest half of the draw with five of the eight former World Cup winners.

"We're ready for whatever happens," he said. "I just don't want to play Uruguay."

Uruguay famously won the World Cup in 1950 by beating Brazil at the Maracana stadium. (Reportimng Andrew Downie, editing Tony Goodson)