By Ana Flor

BRASILIA Nov 28 Luiz Felipe Scolari is set to be named as the new coach of 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil on Thursday, a source close to Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) told Reuters on Wednesday.

Scolari, who led Brazil to their last World Cup title in 2002 and was heavily favoured to take over, will replace Mano Menezes who was sacked last Friday.

Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Jose Maria Marin confirmed he had chosen a new coach but declined to give a name.

"We did a thorough evaluation and what we need is someone with the right skills, dedication and experience. I am absolutely certain that the fans will be happy with our choice," CBF president Jose Maria Marin told reporters at an event in Sao Paulo.

"Pressure will be great at the World Cup, and that's understandable, and we need someone who can cope with that," said Marin, who added that the announcement would be made on Thursday but did not give a time or place.

"We need everyone to get behind the new coach," he added.

Marin had previously said the coach would be named in January but decided it would be better to make the decision before Saturday's draw in Sao Paulo for the Confederations Cup, which Brazil hosts next year.

"This shows that there is no crisis, that everything is under control," he said.

Brazil will be under huge pressure to win a sixth world title in 2014. Scolari also coached Portugal at Euro 2004 and 2008 and the 2006 World Cup.

While Marin was making the announcement, national teams director Andres Sanchez said in a statement that he had handed in his resignation. Sanchez had already said he was opposed to sacking Menezes and had not been consulted. (Additional reporting by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brian Homewood in Rio de Janeiro, editing by Ed Osmond)