Dec 3 Former Brazil captain Socrates was back in intensive care in a Sao Paulo hospital on Saturday with an intestinal problem and on a life support machine.

According to a medical bulletin at the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital, the 57-year-old has a serious infection that has spread to his blood stream and septic shock. He was also receiving dialysis treatment, the hospital added.

It is his third time in hospital since August when he spent nine days there due to a digestive haemorrhage and admitted he drank heavily.

Socrates, who played for Brazil as a midfielder at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, spent another 17 days in the hospital in September with liver trouble.

A qualified doctor, he sprung to fame at Corinthians in the early 1980s on and off the field with radical political beliefs including seeking a greater voice for players in club decisions.

The bearded, lanky Socrates, known by his nickname "Magrao" (Big Skinny), was not a strong player but he had elegance and technique and became famous for his backheels.

He is still regarded as one of Corinthians greatest players and helped the club from Sao Paulo win the state championship in 1979, 1982 and 1983.

He captained the brilliant 1982 Brazilian side, regarded by many as the best not to win the World Cup after they failed to advance past the second round.

He missed a penalty in Brazil's shootout loss to France in the quarter-finals at the 1986 finals in Mexico.

After he retired from playing he practised as a doctor and also worked as a media pundit.

