By Stuart Grudgings
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 4 Socrates, who died
of organ damage at the age of 57 on Sunday, was an elegant
midfielder who led one of Brazil's most dazzling soccer teams
and stood up to the country's military rulers.
A qualified doctor who drank and smoked liberally, he died
after being admitted to hospital for the third time since August
because of liver and intestinal problems.
Socrates, who had practised medicine and worked as a soccer
pundit since retiring as a player, acknowledged in September
that alcohol was the main cause of his disease.
"I was an alcoholic...whoever uses alcohol every day is an
alcoholic. I was dependent on alcohol," he said in an interview
with television station Globo, adding that he had stopped
drinking three months earlier.
The bearded, lanky Socrates, known by his nickname "Magrao"
(Big Skinny), was most famous in Brazil for the three Sao Paulo
state championships he won with Corinthians in 1979, 1982 and
1983.
Considered one of the club's best-ever players, he also
played a high-profile role in protesting against Brazil's
military dictators by pioneering democratic management at the
popular club.
The player-led management style, which came to be known as
Corinthians Democracy, was a deliberate jab at the military
rulers in the tense years leading up to Brazil's return to
democracy in 1985.
Socrates was seen as the leading player of his generation
alongside Zico, his partner in the Brazil midfield.
He stood out with his languid, nonchalant style,
particularly when taking penalties -- he did not use a
traditional run-up, just a step to the ball which he lifted
towards the goal.
In the 1982 World Cup in Spain, Socrates's cultured style
and striking appearance made him one of the icons of a team
regarded by fans as one of the most artful and excitingly
attacking in the soccer-crazy country's history.
The team, which included other big names such as Zico,
Falcao and Junior, scored 15 goals in five games at the
tournament and symbolised the attacking, samba-style football
that Brazil is famed for but has never fully recaptured since.
The team's 3-2 defeat by Italy in the second group phase and
Socrates's penalty miss in the 1986 quarter-final loss to France
meant Socrates never achieved the same adulation in Brazil as
World Cup winners such as strikers Romario and Ronaldo.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Ramil in Sao Paulo and Brian
Homewood in Zurich; Editing by Clare Fallon)